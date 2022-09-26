COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to serve his country in the Air Force Reserves.

Tom was a stationary engineer working in several steel mills for 40 years, retiring from J&L Steel Products, Louisville, Ohio.

He was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan and followed the Ohio State Buckeyes. He could tell you about his teams in great detail.

Tom enjoyed retirement and travel and with his wife, Pat, saw a lot of the USA, went to Canada and Mexico, also to Europe, taking three trips to England, Scotland and Ireland, and exploring France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

He grew up as a member of the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He now attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Salem, serving on the church council.

He was a member of SACS, a group of friends who met monthly for over 40 years.

Tom is survived by his wife Patricia (née Gramas), whom he married on April 30, 1983.

He will be remembered with love by his stepsons, Thomas Beach (Ruth) and William Beach (Agatha Smithers), by his children, Timothy Hendricks (Debbie), Karen Teets and Sherri Huntley (Tim), by his grandchildren, and his sisters Judith Mitchell (Ron) and Alice Lewis (Dick).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Grace Hendricks.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman, Hospice House Poland, and Wickshire Senior Living Poland, especially Pam and Sandy.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon Thursday at the church with Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating. A private burial will be held.

Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460 or Camp Frederick, 6996 Millrock Rd., Rogers, Ohio 44455.

