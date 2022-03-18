SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Patton, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, after suffering a stroke at home Saturday.

Tom was born on December 4, 1950, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Thomas J. Patton and Mary Madeline (Davin) Patton, who preceded him in death.

Tom will be missed immeasurably by his sisters: Patti (Chuck) Cooper, Denise Patton, Madeline (Joe) Shivers, and Joyce Patton; his nephews and niece, Chad (Lida) Cooper, Thomas (Charlynn Driscoll) Cooper, Lauren Cooper, Joseph (Sarah Meister) Shivers, Brian Shivers and Nik Itomlenskis; his great nieces and nephews, Dare, Eve, Cain and Bay Cooper and Owen Shivers; many Davin and Patton cousins; and friends near and far.

Tom attended Central Catholic High School (Pittsburgh) until his family moved to Salem. He was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1968. Tom graduated magna cum laude in 1972 from the University of Notre Dame (South Bend, Indiana).

Tom had a varied career, working for Burrows, Huntington Bank, Stauf’s Coffee Roasters/Cup o’ Joe, and Visiting Angels. However, his true calling was the theater. For a period in the ’80s he lived in Los Angeles pursuing “the dream.” He returned to Ohio to be closer to his family in the early ’90s. While residing in Columbus, Tom performed with local theater companies: Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Pleasure Guild and Actors’ Theatre of Columbus. Tom retired to Salem and shared his talents in Salem Community Theatre productions, including as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Tom was an exceptional baker and shared his delicious creations with friends and family throughout his life. In recent years, customers of LiB’s Market (Salem) and members of Greenford Christian Church were able to purchase his famous butter tarts.

Tom will be missed for his talent for languages, quick wit, beautiful singing voice, encyclopedic knowledge, flair for the dramatic, and love of literature and music, especially opera. However, Tom will be missed most for his love, kindness and support for those closest to him.

Tom’s sisters are grateful to the staff of Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital (Youngstown) and Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House (Poland) for the excellent, kind and attentive care that they provided to Tom in his last days.

A memorial mass for Tom will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022. at St. Paul Catholic Church (Salem). Out of respect for the health concerns of the Patton family, properly worn masks (fully covering nose and mouth) are mandatory to attend the service. The family will greet mourners in the church courtyard immediately following the service.

Tom will be interred in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery (Pittsburgh) later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tom’s name to the Salem Community Theatre, P.O. Box 851, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas G. Patton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.