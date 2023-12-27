SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Galchick, 69, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023, at his residence in Salem.



Known to his family as “Eddie” and professionally as Ed, he was born on June 28, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Charles and Lillian M. (DePietro) Galchick.

He graduated from Salem High School in 1972.

Growing up, Eddie enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. He remained a lifelong fan, coaching Little League teams in several cities where he lived. Eddie also excelled at golf, playing on courses around the world, and he loved fly fishing with his late father.

Eddie’s passion for music led to two successful and concurrent careers as he became both a professional bass guitarist and a harpist/master harp technician. As a teenager, he played guitar with local bands. In 1975 in New York City, he began studying the harp with Lucien Thomson, a well-known teacher and composer. Within two years, Eddie was performing. After moving to Chicago, he pursued a harp technician apprenticeship at Lyon & Healy, a leading manufacturer of pedal and lever harps, and then worked for that company during the 1980s.



As an expert in his field, Ed opened his own harp technician business in the 1990s and developed a loyal clientele. He traveled widely, serving private harp owners and tuning harps for the New York Metropolitan Opera, Broadway theaters, large city orchestras, and college music departments. Two memorable assignments took place at the White House in Washington, DC and in Paris, France, where he trained harp technicians. His work also took him to Costa Rica each year, where he enjoyed golfing with friends. Ed was a longtime, active member of the American Harp Society.

As well, Eddie played bass guitar in several R&B and blues bands and was a recording artist. Most notably, he was part of the Crazy House Band, formed in Chicago by drummer Tom “Mot” Dutko, another Salem native. The band featured lead guitarist John Edelmann and the renowned vocalist and Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Albert “Little Al” Thomas. They performed at Chicago’s Buddy Guy’s Legends club and at clubs along the East Coast, including Margaritaville in Key West, FL. Their first CD, “South Side Story,” was released in 1999 by Cannonball Records. In 2002, they were invited to perform at the famous Lucerne (Switzerland) Blues Festival. Germany’s CrossCut Records released a live recording of their performance for the band’s second CD, “In the House.” They also played at blues festivals in Montreal, Canada and Telluride, Colorado, among other venues. In 2010 Eddie joined Al Thomas, John Edelmann, and other musicians in the group Deep Down Fools for a third recording: “Not My Warden” (Blues Boulevard label).

After living in New York City, Chicago, Lantana, Florida, and Kansas City, Missouri, and working around the world, Eddie returned to Salem shortly before his retirement.



He leaves his mother, Lillian Galchick of Salem; two sisters, Marianne Jones of North Barrington, Illinois; and Victoria Sherrow of Westport, Connecticut; as well as several nieces, a nephew, cousins, and friends around the globe.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Charles Galchick, who passed away January 2, 2010.

During the 12 years Eddie lived with cancer (lymphoma), he showed great courage and concern for others. His family and friends will remember his generosity, optimism, curiosity, and endearing sense of humor. The family thanks Community Hospice and Theresa Fulgoni-Chittock for the compassionate professional care they provided during his final years. We deeply appreciate the many messages, prayers, and kindnesses from those who knew and loved Eddie.

No calling hours or services are planned at this time, but the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Those who wish to honor his memory with a donation may consider St. Jude Hospital and Habitat for Humanity, two of his favorite charities.



Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



To send condolences, or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas “Eddie” E. Galchick, please visit our floral store.