Thomas Edward Becknell, Carrolton, Ohio

CARROLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Becknell, age 63 died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 3, 1956 in Anchorage, Alaska, son of the late Paul Arnold and Wilda (Yoss) Becknell.

Thomas was a 1974 graduate of Carrollton High School.

Survivors include two brothers, Scott (Tammy) Becknell of Amsterdam and Karl Becknell of Salineville.

No services will be held.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a complimentary recorded video message.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Edward Becknell, please visit our floral store.