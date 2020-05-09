Breaking News
Thomas Edward Becknell, Carrolton, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

May 8, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

CARROLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Becknell, age 63 died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 3, 1956 in Anchorage, Alaska, son of the late Paul Arnold and Wilda (Yoss) Becknell.

Thomas was a 1974 graduate of Carrollton High School.

Survivors include two brothers, Scott (Tammy) Becknell of Amsterdam and Karl Becknell of Salineville.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

