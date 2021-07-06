Thomas C. Previtire, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Previtire, 68, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 30, 1952, in Syracuse, New York, son of the late Philip and Florence (Graver) Previtire.

Tom attended Syracuse High School, then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1970 and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the Marines and traveled to Vancouver, BC to attend an apprenticeship in Shipfitting.

Tom relocated to Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1983 where he met and married the former Diane (Balint) Murphy July 17, 1984.

Tom worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a shipfitter, retiring after 30 years of Federal service.

Tom is survived by his wife, Diane Previtire, sons, Michael (Jordan) Previtire and Timothy Previtire; grandchildren, Gabriella and Lucas Previtire and their mother, Janine Ward, Carmella Gerlach, Brandon Curtis, Joseph and Ella Previtire; siblings, Phil Privitire, Phyllis (Bob) Maslen, Marty (Brian) Lofland, Sam Pre vitire and Jeff Previtire; brothers-in-law, J. Michael (Susan) Balint, Jeffrey Balint and Robert (Kim) Balint and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as two sisters, Annie Porter and Mary Jo Healy.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Stark Memorial with Chaplain Keith Neal officiating. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, and Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem, OH 44460 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

