SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Mae Williams (Biddle), 60, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Theresa was born on March 8, 1962 in Salem, Ohio.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

Theresa enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint stitching, going to garage sales and Hollywood Casino and listening to Elvis.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Williams; her children, Theresa (Dale) Knag of Cleveland, John (Stacie) Biddle and Serena (EJ Kataro) Biddle, of Salem, Rosella (Gary Noling) Biddle of Hanoverton, Caroline (Brian Kelly) Biddle of Salem and Christina (Christopher Sclafani) Biddle of Salem; one brother, Jim Biddle of Salem; grandchildren, Anthony Knag, Andrea Knag, Dale Lee Knag, Logan Diekmann, Kassidy Swanson, Maddison Biddle, Ryleigh Biddle and Emma Grace Noling, as well as nieces and families and friends

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Biddle

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

