Theresa M. Eichler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. Eichler, 60, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 6, 1959 in Salem, a daughter of James and Carol (Rouse) Murphy.

Theresa was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Paul Catholic Church.

She was a 1977 graduate of Salem High School.

Her true joy and passion was her family.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Eichler of Salem, whom she married February 6, 1981; two sons, Chance and Tyler Eichler of Damascus; one stepson, Billy (Carina) Eichler, Jr. of Texas; her mother, Carol Murphy of Salem; two sisters, Patricia (Patrick) Reed of Illinois and Sharon (Mark) Culp of Salem; two stepgrandchildren, Carolyne Grace and Benjamin Eichler of Texas; a nephew, Bob Reed of Illinois and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Murphy and her cousin who was like a brother, Kevin Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday, March 5.

