NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kaszowski, 61, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Theresa was born on August 24, 1961 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Cushing and Carol (Lutz) Butcher.

She retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, she primarily was a homemaker.

Theresa loved cats and volunteered her time at Cats Are People Too in Warren. She was an avid Notre Dame fan.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include her husband, Gary J. Kaszowski of Niles, whom she married November 24, 1998; one daughter, Carolyn (Ronald Jr.) Conard of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; her mother, Carol Butcher and her step-father, Chuck Butcher of Leavittsburgh, Ohio; siblings, Sean (Maria) Butcher, Scott Butcher, Brian (Sarah) Butcher, Christy Butcher, and Nicole Butcher all of Leavittsburgh; two grandchildren, Jayden Conard and Alexis Kaszowski; and several nieces and nephews.

Her father, George Cushing preceded her in death.

Per her wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem.

Donations may be made in Theresa’s name to Cats Are People Too, P0 Box 1947 Warren ,OH 44482.

