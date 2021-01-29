Theresa Jean Martin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Jean Martin, 93, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born September 12, 1927 in Philippi, West Virginia, daughter of the late Glenn W. and Martha H. (Gall) Gainer.

She resided with her son and loving family.

She was a member of Elkins First Baptist Church where she served as secretary. After moving to Ohio, she attended Community Bible Church and currently Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church in Carrollton.

Theresa was a graduate of Davis and Elkins College, where she received her degree in education.

She loved teaching. Theresa started her career at Tygart Valley in West Virginia where she worked for five years. Upon moving to Ohio, she taught at Goshen school for a few years and then West Branch schools where she taught until retirement in the early 1980s.

She was dedicated to her family and friends and was an active member of NAMI. Theresa served on the Human Rights Committee at Sunrise Homes where her daughter resided until her death.

Theresa was raised on the baseball field and loved the Cleveland Indians. She also loved to play bingo and worked at the election polls for many years.

Her husband, Lloyd F. Martin Jr. preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Helen (Tom) Martin of Elkins, West Virginia; son, Glenn (Rhonda) Martin of Salem; sister-in-law, Thelma Gainer of Elkins, West Virginia; granddaughter, Olivia (Brandon) Cayton of Steubenville; grandson, Carter James of Salem and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, her son, Lloyd F. Martin III; daughter, Pamela Ann Martin and three brothers, Glenn, James and Arthur Gainer, also preceded her in death.

Thank you to her special friend and caretaker, Carol Rueth.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 500, Lisbon, OH 44432 or West Branch Alumni Association, P.O. Box 235, Damascus, OH 44619.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

