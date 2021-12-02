Theresa Anne Everson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be”

Rejoice with us as Theresa Anne Everson was promoted to glory on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 with Beth by her side. Theresa was born November 9, 1943 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francisco and Catherine (Plegge) Viola.

Theresa was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School where she received the honor of “Chorister of the Year”.

She retired in 2007 from Consumers National Bank after 46 years of banking.

A devoted soldier of the Salvation Army her entire life, she fulfilled many roles and in 2002, she was named “Outstanding Woman of the Year” in recognition of her many contributions to her church and community.

Theresa’s faithfulness and love for the Lord, were clearly seen in everything she did. We rejoice in knowing she has received her Crown of Life and will forever live in victory with her Savior.

Survivors include her daughter, Beth (Randy) Waters of Salem, Ohio; brother-in-law, Daniel Miles of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Zoe.

Besides her parents, two sisters, Elizabeth Miles, Mary (Earl) Wilkinson and two brothers, Anthony (Marie) Viola and Joseph Viola also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Salvation Army with Major Tom and Susan Hinzman officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1249 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

