Theodore “Ted” Mullins, Jr., Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Mullins, Jr., age 72, died at 5:32 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born September 24, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Theodore and Ola E. (Wentz) Mullins.

Ted was employed as a manager at Worthington and Blackhawk in Salem for 28 years.

He attended First Friends Church.

Ted graduated from Detroit Paul K. Cousino High School.

He was an avid sports fan; especially baseball. Ted loved watching his grandkids play sports.

Ted was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Diana (Winters) Mullins, whom he married October 7, 1971; three sons, Chris (Theresa) Mullins of Salem, Dan (Rebekah) Mullins of Mt. Vernon and Dave (Kelly) Mullins of Erie, Pennsylvania; two sisters, JoAnna Bosel of Salem and Patty (Jim) Woelkers of Novi, Michigan; three brothers, Bill (Tonya) Mullins of Denver, Colorado, Harry (Joletta) Mullins of Laurelville and John Mullins of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, Ryan (Rebecca) Mullins, Danielle (Travis) Bailey and Alex, Zach and Luke Mullins and four great-grandchildren, Seth, Julieann, Mikenna and Karson.

Besides his parents, two sisters, Leigh Ellen Mullins and Joyce Mountz preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Fowler officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

