SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, 93, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 29, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late Thomas and Cora (McGuire) Sheen.

Theda was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Theda worked as a press operator at Church Budget for over 50 years.

Her husband, Robert James Mudger whom she married July 2, 1960 preceded her in death July 19, 1971.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and their families.

Besides her parents and husband, Theda was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Elwood Sheen and James Sheen; sisters, Mary Sheen, Alverta Blythe, Lavern Sabo, Joyce Stoffer and Lucille Chilson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

A special thank you to the nurses at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to DAV, https://secure.dav.org/donate.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

