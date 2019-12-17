Terry “T. Brown” Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry “T. Brown” Brown, age 64, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Terry was born October 19, 1955, in Steubenville, son of the late Rolland and Marie (Robertson) Brown.

Terry was a self-employed handyman. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan and Ohio State fan.

He is survived by two sisters, April (Jerry) Sheely and Janice (Russ) Lanternman, both of Salem and two brothers, Bill Robertson and Tim (Cheryl) Robertson, both of Toronto.

Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by five siblings.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

