SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrence Lee Miller, 77, passed away early Friday morning, November 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth /Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Terrence was born on July 27, 1946, in Salem, the son of Daniel and Dorothy (Dougher) Miller.

Terrence was a proud member of our armed forces and gladly served his country to protect our freedoms.

Terrence was a 1964 graduate of Salem High School and attended Kent State University.

Terrence worked in the Optometry industry for several different companies and doctors.

Terry was a member of the Presbyterian faith.

Terry was never married, he leaves one brother, Dan Miller and his wife, Dotti of Salem; his close friends and roommates, Renee and Kevin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Dorothy Miller; one sister, Marilyn Herron; and one brother, Mark Miller

Following Terry’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terrence Lee Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.