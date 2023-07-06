LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services will be held at a later date in the East Carmel Achor Cemetery for Teresa A. “Toot” Blythe, 57, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her residence in Lisbon, Ohio.

Teresa, known as “Toot”, was born on October 15, 1965, in Salem, the daughter of Charles and Linda (Blower) Blythe.

“Toot” was a 1983 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Teresa worked at PHD in Columbiana as a manufacturing laborer.

Interests included going to yard sales but most of all Teresa loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Teresa leaves three children, Misty Blythe of Salem, Katelyn Blythe of Salem and Shawn Blythe of Odon, Indiana; her longtime companion, Michael Crawford of Lisbon; two sisters, Michelle Mercer and her husband, Bob, of Rogers and Marcie Swagger and her husband, Gary, of Elkton; one brother, Walter Pegg and his wife, Theresa, of Laporte, Indiana; as well as eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Charles and Linda Blythe, Teresa was preceded in death by a sister, Tracy Cunning and one grandson, Cooper Blythe.

