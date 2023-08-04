NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Ellen “Terry” Benner, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, in North Benton, Ohio.

Born on May 21, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, Terry was the daughter of Gahlen and Charlotte (Griffith) Berger.

Terry graduated from West Branch High School, where she was a majorette and a member of the homecoming court in 1968.

She was an avid bowler and gardener, who especially enjoyed growing tomatoes.

She drove truck for Benner Paving and Trucking along with raising her three children. She adored her grandchildren and watching them play sports.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Mariana) Benner, Tina (Timothy) Hoffman, and Samantha (Aaron) Loper; 10 grandchildren, Abigail, Jackson, Tatem, Turner, Teagan, Tayleigh, Connor, Carly, Parker, and Paige; and two brothers, Roger (Kathy) Berger, and Randy Berger.

Along with her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Lee Benner, who passed away on December 23, 2022, and one sister, Karen Hipley.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service to celebrate Terry’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at the funeral home, with Rev. Dan Taynan officiating. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park at a later date.

Donations in Teresa’s memory can be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

