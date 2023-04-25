SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted “T-Bird” Lisi, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Salem Community Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He attained the age of 79 years, 227 days.

Ted was born in Salem, Ohio on September 7, 1943.

He attended Salem City Schools and graduated from Salem High School in 1962.

Upon graduation, Ted enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Damage Controlman onboard the USS San Marcos (LSD-25).

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Ted returned to Salem and earned his tradesman certification as a tool and die maker at Sekely Tool, Inc. in Salem. Ted worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors, Lordstown for 30 years and retired from General Motors in 2006.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Jennie (DeCrow) Lisi of Salem; his stepmother, Lena Lisi and his two sisters, Rosalie (Lisi) Schlueter of Salem and Patricia (Lisi) Trunick of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Cheri (Young) Lisi; five children, David (Sandy) Adams of Salem, William (Bridget) Adams of Aurora, Ohio, John Lisi of Rootstown, Ohio, Joe (Lori) Lisi of Rootstown, Ohio and Teddy Lisi of Willard, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia (Ed) Toot also of Salem; his grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Lisi of Rootstown; several stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ted was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem and a member of the Salem Knights of Columbus. He was a life member of the Salem Elks Lodge; a member of The American Legion and a life member of the Salem Italian American Club.

Mass for Ted will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., followed by full military honors at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.