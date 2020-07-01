Taylor Scott Phillips, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Taylor Scott Phillips, age 29, of Guilford Lake passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020.

Taylor was born November 20, 1990, son of Michael and Shirley (Sell) Phillips.

Taylor was a 2009 graduate of United Local where he excelled in football, basketball, track and baseball. Following high school, Taylor attended the University of Mount Union where he played football. He graduated in 2013 with a degree in accounting.

Throughout Taylor’s life, he impacted many of all ages. His personality could light up any venue. Taylor absolutely loved enjoying life with his many friends. He could sit around a room full of adults and discuss life and in the blink of an eye act like a five-year-old with the kids in the next room just to make them laugh and smile.

Taylor enjoyed being outdoors. Anything from working at the family farms, trucks, walking the woods and tractor pulls. He was the most stylish country guy you ever saw, from his boots, to his random belt buckles and sunglasses. Nights out where he could hang out with his friends and just be Taylor. Sunday suppers playing whiffle ball, running around on round bales and being the center of attention just to make everyone laugh. Taylor was our smart aleck who enjoyed life and we all loved him for who he was.

Surviving family members include his parents, Mike and Shirley Phillips; brothers, Jordan (Christina) Phillips and Bryan (Sarah) Phillips; grandmother, Barb Sell; niece, Rileah; nephews, Jordan, Carter and Kase; aunts and uncles, Linda (Ron) Jackson, Jeff (Deb) Sell, Laurie (Rick) Huston and Cathy Phillips, along with many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Taylor also leaves behind girlfriend, Darby and numerous great friends.

He was the grandson of Don Sell and Melva Phillips, who preceded him in death.

Taylor left us with so many great memories that we will all cherish forever.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Winona Friends Church with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating, Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Stark Memorial and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday at the church.

For the safety of the Phillips family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Local Athletic Department, 8143 St. Rt. 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

