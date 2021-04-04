Sylvia D. Wells-Sell, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia D. Wells-Sell, 50, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Sylvia was born on March 17, 1971 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Joseph Wells and Jannette A. (Rickman) Leatherman.

She was a 1990 graduate of Salem High School and received her cosmetology license from Raphael’s.

She was a cosmetologist doing hair and nails out of her home. She also taught at Raphael’s.

Sylvia was of the Christian faith and loved attending Bible studies at various groups.

Some of her joys were crafting, cooking, bringing the family and friends together and karaoke.

She was a lover of music and knew every song.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Jonathon Sell of Lisbon, whom she married November 07, 2007; her mother, Jannette Leatherman of Salem; one daughter, Brooke (Reginald Robinson) Sell of Alliance; siblings, Rachel Wells of Washingtonville, Mellie Jo Wells of Lisbon, Karl (Willyn) Bowman of Sadieville, Kentucky and William (Brittany) Bowman, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; her grandson who she adored, Sterling Robinson; several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Wells.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

