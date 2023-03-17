SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne Arlene Dailey, 74, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born June 15, 1948, in Salem, she was the daughter of John N. and Doris Arlene (Mellinger) Penick, Sr.

Susanne was a 1966 graduate of Greenford High School.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Susanne enjoyed cooking, drawing and knitting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Susanne leaves her husband of 50 years, Gerald “Jerry” L. Dailey, whom she married November 18, 1972; two children, Scott (Julia) Dailey of Salem and Christine Dailey of Temcula, California; one sister, Judith (Robert) Furgeson of St. Cloud, Florida; one brother, John (Pat) Penick, Jr. of Salem; one grandson, Anthony (Courtney) Dailey; one granddaughter, Jordon – Capri Dailey of Temecula California and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Kamdyn Dailey.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Larry Penick.

Following Susanne’s wishes private services were held at the chapel at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susanne Arlene Dailey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.