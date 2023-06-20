SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Sicking Reeder joined our Lord in Heaven on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Sue, or “Suzie Q” as she was lovingly known by many, lived a life full of adventure as a horse trainer. She trained and guided quarter horses to the winner’s circle at multiple tracks across Indiana, Florida, New York, Louisiana and Kentucky. Her love of training, unfortunately, led to an incident that left her partially disabled. Sue’s resilience over the next 30 years of coping with her physical limitations allowed her to watch her children grow and endeavor in their own successes.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon “Shay” (Daniel) Elkins of Canyon Lake, Texas; son Jay Judd of West Lafayette, Indiana; granddaughters, Casey (Sam) Court of Girard, Ohio, Jenna (Holt) Mallard of Wilmington, Ohio, Logan (Isaiah) Chestnut, Kyleigh Daggy and Kendyl Daggy, all of Hanoverton, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Lydia and Elizabeth Court; sister, Janie Sherlock of Indianapolis, Indiana and niece, Tish Smith of England.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elbert and mother, Virginia Sicking; son, Jeffrey Daggy and nephew, Michael Sherlock.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2023.

