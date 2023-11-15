SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan (Plastow) Stoddard passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her home in Salem, Ohio.

She was born April 27, 1951, in Canada, daughter of the late John and Gladys Plastow.

Susan was a 1970 Salem High School graduate and had been employed at Butech, Essex of Salem and the UPS store in Alliance.

Her love of her pets, crafting, shopping, and jewelry will be remembered fondly by all those who love her.

She is survived by her brother, Doug Plastow of Odessa, Florida and nephews, Ron Plastow and Steve (Danille) Plastow of Florida; a niece, Sydney, and a nephew, Sam.

Besides her parents, her husbands, Larry Sciara and Nelson Stoddard also preceded her in death.

A memorial service is planned for early 2024 in Florida.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

