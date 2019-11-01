Susan K. Crew, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan K. Crew, age 72, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

She was born May 21, 1947 in Alliance, Ohio, daughter of the late Lorin A. and Goldie Lou (Wood) Stoffer.

Susan had worked as an accountant at Rag Tooling.

She was a 1965 graduate of West Branch High School.

Susan was a life member of the V.F.W Auxiliary and Slovak Club, enjoyed traveling on motorcycle with her husband and reading. She collected Disney memorabilia.

Survivors include her husband, Arnold Crew whom she married August 29, 1964; her extended family, Tammy (John) Teagarden, Amy (Ron) Welsh, Rachelle Wells (Michael Branch), and Jeff (Barb) Vickory; three sisters, Barbara (Scott) Chisholm, Linda Menegay and Gayle Hughes; four brothers, Lonnie Stoffer, Richard Stoffer, John Stoffer and Jim (Sherry) Stoffer.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

