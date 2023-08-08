HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Gregg, 75, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2023, at Clevland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.



Susan was born on July 31, 1948, in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing Park and Averil Marcedes (Campbell) Gregg.





Susan spent her life helping people with special needs. She retired in 1988 as the Principal of Robert Bycroft School where she had been for 16 years. She then moved to Alaska and she worked for the Special Education Services Agency and sat on the Carroll County Board of DD until 1997.

She was an active member of the Special Olympics, One Step, Planned Parenthood and the Humane Society.

She loved animals, especially her horses, dogs and cats.



Susan leaves her cousin, Rick Gregg of Canton, as well as her beloved eight nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews, as well as many friends to cherish her memory.



Besides her parents, Susan was preceded in death by three sisters, Marcia Chapman, Helen Huffman and Barbara Brandon.



A memorial gathering celebrating Susan’s life will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Salem, at a later date.



