SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Gibson Schiller, 83, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on August 2, 1939, in Youngstown to the late William K. and Constance (Tice) Gibson.

Susan graduated from the Northampton School for Girls before attending Centenary College in Hackettstown, New Jersey, and Youngstown State University.

She worked at the Salem Public Library for over 25 years and prior to that was a receptionist for Dr. Howard Moore.

She was a charter member of the Board of AID and sat on the Century House board. Susan also volunteered for the Salem Historical Society and its museum for many years.

Susan married the late Royal Schiller on August 5, 1961, and they had one son, David A. Schiller.

Susan will be remembered by her brother, William K. Gibson, Jr. of Poland; sister, Jane Salter of Corvallis, Oregon; and five nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband, son, parents and one niece.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 at Stark Memorial. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Susan’s name, can be made to the Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460; or Salem Historical Society Museum, 208 S. Broadway, Salem, Ohio 44460.

