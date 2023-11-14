SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carol McCracken, 78, passed away early Friday evening, November 10, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.



Susan was born on January 18, 1945, in Salem, the daughter of the late William and Jane (Gilbert) Schaeffer and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1963 graduate of Salem High School. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, and spending time with family.

Susan was a Christian by faith.



Susan leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, A. Dale McCracken, whom she married September 12, 1964; four children, Michael Dale McCracken of Alliance, Jon William McCracken of Fort Worth, Texas, Andrew Scott McCracken and his wife Hope, of Belton, Texas, and Melinda Sue Grimm and husband Cliff, of Alliance as well as seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, William and Jane Schaeffer, Susan was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Teck.



Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 E. State St. PO Box 748 Salem, OH 44460.



A private family funeral service will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel in Grandview Cemetery in Salem, with Rev Jay Eastman officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406, in Susan’s memory.



