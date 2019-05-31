Sue Ann Berndt Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue “Ann” Berndt, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born May 3, 1942 in Canton, the daughter of the late Robert Dale and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Crumrine.

Ann was a 1960 graduate of East Canton High School and received her RN training from Aultman Hospital Nursing School.

The family moved to Hanoverton in 1971 and then moved to Salem in 1984.

Ann was the former owner/operator of The Supplement Station for 18 years retiring in 2018.

She was a member of A Place for HIS Glory Church.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel S. Berndt, whom she married September 26, 1964; son, Dan S. (Kym) Berndt of Traverse City, Michigan; daughter, Kris (Glen) Evert of Fresno; brother, Jim (Barb) Crumrine of Junction City, Oregon; six grandchildren, Emily and Jon Berndt, stepgrandson, Jay Gillespie, Luke (Ashley) Evert, David Evert and Olivia Evert.

Besides her parents, a grandson, Isaac Evert preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Yoder officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MMS Aviation, P.O. Box 1118, Coshocton, OH 43812.