Steven “Randy” Knoedler, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven “Randy” Knoedler, 61, of New Waterford, Ohio, died Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 30, 1960 in Salem, son of the late Edwin Knoedler and Julia Strohecker.

Randy was a graduate of South Range High School.

He worked at R & J Trucking for over 20 years.

Randy loved riding his Harley and spending time at Mountaineer. He enjoyed time with his family and the outdoors.

Survivors include his sister, Rhonda Swagger of New Springfield; two nieces, Nicole and Carly Swagger; great-niece, Taylor; great-nephew, Lucus and several cousins, aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his good friend and neighbor, Lee

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

