Steven C. Beck, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven C. Beck, age 60, died at 10:50 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 6, 1959 in Salem, son of Roxanna G. (Calhoun) Beck and the late Galen C. Beck.

Steven passed away peacefully in his sleep, watching sports as he so loved to do.

He was a 1977 graduate of West Branch High School (lovingly known as “Skelly”) and a 1987 graduate of Kent State University.

Steve had worked at MAC Trailer in Alliance for several years.

Steve was a very hard worker – always using his strength and intelligence to rise to a task. He was also a diehard Cleveland sports fan. He loved his sons more than life and always put his family first. Steve was “unapologetically himself.” A man of many, many words he was always the life of any event. He raised his three sons in the world of athletics. He was a coach for all three boys, whatever sport it may have been. He loved his sports kids like his own children – that will last forever.

Steve was a cancer survivor and 2019 saw him battle and defeat, early onset colon cancer. Steve’s compassionate spirit always put others before him, and he did not intend for others to know about his diagnosis and battle. Steve’s kind heart and soul were one of a kind. He will be missed dearly by those whose lives he has impacted.

Survivors include his mother, Roxanna G. Beck of Salem; three sons, Bradley (Kindra), Jacob and Dylan Beck all of Kent, Ohio; two sisters, Gaye Anne Studenic of Marietta, Ohio and Vicki (Bill) L. Salice of Virginia Beach, Virginia and two brothers, Galen “Scott” (Teri) Beck of LaVergne, Tennessee and Derek (Angela) Beck of Salem, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Salem First Friends with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

Burial will be held later at Damascus Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem.

