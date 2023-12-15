SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen King Danklef, 80, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2023, at Blossom surrounded by family.

He was born April 1, 1943.

Beloved husband of Lois Danklef; loving father of Jennifer Ratliff (Mark), Steven Danklef and Kristina Danklef; stepfather of Michael Hively and Tracy Almasi (Derreck); dear grandfather of Marissa Ratliff, Rylee Almasi and Cade Almasi; son of the late Raymond and Helen Danklef and brother of Jack Danklef (Eldora) and the late Thomas Danklef (Bonnie) and David Danklef (Fran).

After graduating from West Branch High School, Stephen went on to study at Youngstown State University (accounting).

He became a volunteer fireman for the Damascus Fire Department (24 years) and later became a licensed EMT. He volunteered for the Salem Little Quakers (ten+ years) in a variety of capacities including Coach and President.

Stephen also enjoyed a self-taught, long-time photography hobby focusing on trains, sports and nature. He enjoyed billiards and played competitively for years.

He was long-time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #316 and Amvets.

Stephen worked at Crane Deming Pump (15 years) and went on to retire from American Standard in 2008.

Family will receive friends at Stark Memorial, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. with concluding services from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions will be accepted to NE Ohio Labrador Retriever Rescue in North Jackson, Ohio by calling 330-503-9282.

