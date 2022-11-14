SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Emil Cibula, 94, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a brief illness.

He was born August 28, 1928, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Emily (Rosatka) Cibula.

Steve was a 1946 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked at Ohio Edison for 19 years and later was Owner and Operator at The Hub Tavern for 40 years.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Steve enjoyed polka music, landscaping and cheering for the Cleveland Browns and the Indians/Guardians.

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Cibula (Miller), whom he married July 16, 1949; children, Cindy (Andrew) Cowan of Hanoverton, Bernie Cibula of Salem, Jon Cibula of Rochester, New York, Cheryl Cibula of Salem, Karen Cibula of Austintown, David (Sandra) Cibula of Salem, Bryan (Loretta) Cibula of Salem, Kimberly Cibula of Salem, Deborah Cibula of Salem; one sister, Dorothy Oesch; 13 grandchildren who referred to him as “Grumpy” and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by two infant sons.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Hope Cemetery.

The family requests donations be given to donor’s charity of choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

