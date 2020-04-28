Stanley Bruce Peters, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Bruce Peters, age 76 died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

He was born September 25, 1943 in Ravenna, son of Stanley Bruce and June Elizabeth (Amo) Peters.

Stanley served in the United States Navy.

He retired from the railroad.

Survivors include two nieces Stephanie Sutcliffe of Deerfield and Shannon Sutcliffe of Canton.

No services will be held.

