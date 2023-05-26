WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shyann Autumn Hall, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Shyann was born on August 6, 1998, in Winter Haven, Florida, the daughter of Victor Shane Hall and Ginger (Grove) Metzgar.

Shyann was a graduate of MCTC in cosmetology, hairdressing and mesotherapy.

Shyann worked as a Massage Therapist.

Interests included singing, dancing and music.

Shyann attended Rush Church.

Besides her mother, Ginger Metzgar and her husband, Jeff of Salem; Shyann leaves one son, Oakley Woodland Rodgers of Salem.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.

Friends and family will be received from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Stark Memorial. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Jim Barton officiating.

Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shyann A. Hall, please visit our floral store.