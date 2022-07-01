SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley R. Beard, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born August 25, 1949 in Mahoning County, Youngstown, daughter of the late Charles E. and Janet M. (nee Williams) Bartholow.

Shirley was a very strong believer in her faith. One could often find her doing her housework and cooking while listening to her southern gospel music; which gave her much comfort and inspiration throughout the day. Shirley reveled in the bosom of the Lord until her last day.

She expertly made candles and primitive crafts and had a business called Hickory Hollow Naturals where she sold her wares. She enjoyed sewing, making wreaths and was the best cook in the family (yes it showed but that’s o.k.). Her mother’s nickname for her was “Dilly” and that seemed to suit her just fine. As a former accountant, she was meticulous in her organization and record-keeping. Shirley was a dedicated fan of Ohio State University (daughter, Jana, is an alumnus) and her home reflected her passion of all things “Ohio State”. She would do anything for family and friends. It seems she had accumulated an uncountable number of friends and acquaintances.

Shirley was married four prior times in her life and her husband, Ronald was married two prior times as well. Between them they had 100 years of marriage experience when they joined their lives together on March 21, 2022 by accident. That is a story for another day but having made all of the mistakes, all that was left to do was love deeply and that is what she did until the end of her life. She said she had never been happier and that is a comfort to us all who knew her and loved her so much.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald B. Carey; daughter, Jana R. Beard and her wife, “Nikki” (Cunningham) Beard; three grandchildren; siblings, Linda Bernard, Chuck Bartholow and John Gluckner and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, a son, Michael F. Beard, also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Stark Memorial. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gail Pavliga officiating.

