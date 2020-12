SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Swartz, 74, died at her residence Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Shirley was born on December 18, 1945 in Alliance, a daughter of the late Roy Bartholomew and Leanna Briggs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

There will be no services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Marie Swartz, please visit our floral store.