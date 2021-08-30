Shirley Mae Bush, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Bush, age 84 of Salem, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born November 10, 1936, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late William T. and Margaret C. (Lee) Burrier.

Shirley retired in 1997, working 40 plus years with Ohio Bell / AT&T, as a telephone operator and in management. She had also worked at Scott Candy Store and Lape Hotel.

Shirley was a member of the Old North Church in Canfield, Salem Historical Society, AT&T Pioneers and a volunteer with Salem Alumni Association.

Shirley is survived by a son, Kevin R. (Linda) Bush of Griffin, Georgia; a daughter, Kelly Sue Bush of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Irene Welch and two brothers, Harold T. “Bud” Burrier and William Carl “Butch” Burrier.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Enlow officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Her family requests visitors please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Historical Society, 208 S. Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.