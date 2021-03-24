Shirley M. Slosser, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Slosser, 83, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Continuing Health of Lisbon.

She was born July 7, 1937 in Ravenwood, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Firl C. and Hallie Lee (Harris) Byers.

She was a long-time resident of Melbourne Beach, Florida.

Shirley loved to travel and loved literature.

Her husband, Roger B. Slosser, whom she married October 1, 1976, died October 5, 2010.

She is survived by her children, Nancy L. (Joe) Armstrong (Mountz) of Kensignton, Ezera R. A. (Ellie) French of Blue Ridge, Georgia and Hallie I. (David) Esenwein of St. Angelo, Texas, Rick Smith and Rob Smith; one stepdaughter, Brenda Moyer of Salem; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lyndia Sekely of Hanoverton and Georgianna “Gi-Gi” (Ralph) Rosenberg of Port Orange, Florida and brothers, Firl C. “Bud” Byers of Columbiana, Robert (Cheryl), Gary (Cindy) and Bill Eichler, all of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Michael John Byers; one stepdaughter, Cindy Slosser; one sister, Threcia L. Byers and one brother, James Byers.

Services will be held Monday, March 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial. A recording of the service will be available at www.starkmemorial.com on Shirley’s obituary page.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, March 27, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

