Shirley M. Maldoven, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Maldoven, 79, died at 9:05 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Circle of Care in Salem.

She was born October 31, 1940, in Alliance, the daughter of the late John and Emma (Vosi) Maldoven.

Shirley worked for the former Sand Cap in Alliance as a press operator and was a graduate of Sebring High School.

Survivors include three brothers Gary, Jim and John Maldoven, Jr., all of Beloit.

Per her request, no services or calling hours will be held.

A private burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Shirley’s family, please visit our floral section.