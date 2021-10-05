Shirley L. Boals, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio – Shirley L. Boals, 86, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence in Huber Heights, Ohio.

Shirley was born on November 10, 1934 in Wellsville, Ohio the daughter of the late William O. and Jennie Ellen (Howell) Pugh.

Shirley worked at Hardcastle Realty as a Realtor.

She was active in the First Christian Church in Salem for 50 years.

Shirley enjoyed crafts and gardening.

Her husband Norman L. Boals, whom she married December 12, 1954 and died June 20, 2002.

She is survived by her children Kathy (Ron) Pasco of Springfield, Ohio; Doug (Beth) Boals of Zeeland, Michigan, Jenny (Bob) Bodnar of Hudson, Ohio, grandchildren Emily Bodnar, Samantha Bodnar, John Robert Bodnar, Kristi Pasco and Ryan (Brittany) Pasco; great-grandchildren, Clara Litherland, Ellie Pasco, Kipton Pasco, Asher Pasco, Amerie Matthews, Kiera Matthews and Jackson Pasco.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings Mandy Baker, Louise “Delores” Albright, Thena “Marie” Joy, Oscar Pugh, Walter Pugh, Esther Howard, Lloyd Pugh, Lester Pugh, Forest Pugh, Emerson Pugh.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 08, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church in Salem with Pastor Leonard Moore officiating, Private Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received one hour prior Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 1151 E. 6th St. Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

