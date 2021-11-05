Shirley J. Willis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. (Chamberlain) Willis died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born June 5, 1936, in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Cecil, Sr. and Linnie (Mills) Chamberlain.

Shirley enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She also loved country music.

She attended Winona Friends Church.

She is survived by two children, Kenneth (Teri) Willis and Kathy (James) Pollock; three grandchildren, Melissa (Doug) Covert, Ryan Pollock and Renee (Cody) Brown and one great-grandchild, Liam Covert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Willis, Sr.; three infant children, Linda, Deborah and Charles; four brothers, Floyd, Dean, Harold and Cecil and four sisters, Evelyn, Cora, Amber and Ann.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

