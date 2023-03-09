SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Bridge, 83, died at midnight Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was born on October 26, 1939, in East Liverpool, the daughter Frank and Rose (Micholotta) Galeoti.

A 1957 graduate of East Liverpool High School, Shirley worked at Manhattan Cleaners as a clerk.

Shirley was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was the Treasurer of the Red Hats of Smith Center.

She is survived by her son, Johnny (Bobbie) Bridge, Jr. of Salem and her beloved grandkitty, Bubba, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.

Following Shirley’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

A burial will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park in East Liverpool.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Food Pantry, PO Box 222, Salem, OH 44460.

