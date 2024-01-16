SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Schmid, 87, died Monday, January 15, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born on June 20, 1936, in West Point, Ohio, daughter of the late Jay and Lois (Waggle) Crawford.

She graduated from Lisbon High School and later worked at Hunt Valve prior to having a family.

Shirley was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles Schmid, whom she married September 15, 1956; three children, Teresa (William) Stauffer of Canton, Marilyn Schmid of Cleveland, and Karen Nightingale of Salem; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Mark Schmid.

A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, where friends and family will be received one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Purse at St. Paul Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley A. Schmid, please visit our floral store.