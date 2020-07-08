Shirley Ann Baker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Baker, age 78, died Monday, July 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 1, 1942 in Salem, daughter of the late Oscar and Clara (Sommers) Coy.

Shirley retired from Walmart where she worked as a clerk.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Junior Baker whom she married July 14, 1975; two sons, Gary (Bev) Kitts and Robert (Kap) Ward; four daughters, Tonia (Tim) Galchick, Debra Bearce, Cindy (Scott) Messenger and Dawn Mursa; four brothers, James (Betty) Coy, Robert (Tammy) Coy, Richard (Maryanne) Coy and Mike (Geo) Coy; 13 grandchildren, Gary, Misti, Cody, Dalton, Robby, Christopher, Ashley, Amanda, Angela, James, Jason, Josh and Richard and 15 great-grandchildren.

No service or calling hours will be held.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ann Baker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.