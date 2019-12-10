Shirley A. Goddard, Salem, Ohio

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Goddard, age 83, died at 12:32 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born May 27, 1936, in Lisbon, daughter of the late Ray E. and Thressa (Wycoff) Moore.

Shirley had worked for 25 years as office manager for Salem-Republic Rubber Company in Sebring. She was a member of First Christian Church in Salem. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School. She loved to travel with her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Charles “Wendell” Goddard, whom she married September 3, 1955; two sons, Gary Goddard of Salem and Drew Goddard of Cleveland; two sisters, Jean (Lewis) Dowd of Salem and Betty (Walter) Gallaher of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; a brother, Richard (Barbara) Moore of Columbiana; six grandchildren, Anthony, Devin, D.J., Nicole, Zion and Zaire and one great-granddaughter Aleeyah.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, December 13, 2019, at The First Christian Church with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Friday, December 13, at the church.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lisbon David Anderson High School Alumni Association, 260 W. Pine Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangement are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

