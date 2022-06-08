SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Devan, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Grace Woods Senior Living of Salem.

She was born March 14, 1932 in Lisbon, daughter of the late Harry M. and Florence (Baughman) Mason.

Shirley retired from Salem Label Co.

She was a member of Salem First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.

Shirley enjoyed doing ceramics, knitting, going on vacations in Florida and gardening.

Her husband, Harry L. Devan preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Stephen (Sheila) Devan of Madison, Mississippi; daughter, Diana (Scott) Citino of Fernandina Beach, Florida; brother, Harvey (Sally) Mason of Salem; four grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, two sisters, Ella Baker and Juanita Devan also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Frank and Rev. Trina Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Research Center, Northeast Ohio, 1899 Garfield Rd., Columbiana, OH 44408.

