SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio.

Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy.

She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School.

Shirley worked nights at PCC Air Foils, as a laborer.

Her interests included her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cooking, gardening, antiquing and camping at Tamashami Campground and Beaver Creek. Her family will miss her sweet, kind, loving and generous spirit.

Survivors include her children, James (Karen) Carl of Cumming, Georgia, Cindy (Tim) Close of Salem and Cathy (Chuck) Tice of Roswell, Georgia; brother, Delmar Hardy of Malvern; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Everett E. Carl, whom she married September 16, 1956; her parents and siblings, Mae, Bill, Irene, Thelma and Dean.

Private family inurnment will be held at Grove Hill, in Hanoverton.

