Shirlee Jane Thorne, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirlee Jane Bias Thorne, 87, born on July 16, 1932, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

A former resident of Salem, she recently resided at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was the daughter of the late Paul and Frances Bias.

She was married to Glenn Forrest Thorne on August 2, 1952.

Shirley’s priorities were her faith, family and home. She will be remembered for her steadfast dedication and quiet devotion to God. She leaves a great legacy of faith and servanthood. She avoided the limelight and preferred to serve in the background. She was a true helpmate to Glenn. Her artistic talents and ability shown in the last three decades of her life when she became a prolific fine arts painter of significant skill.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister, Carol (Deward) Davis.

She is survived by sisters, Lucille (George) Gribbon of Mt. Vernon Ohio, Marilynn (Ray) Olson of Georgia and Gayle (Ray) Knapp of Champion, Ohio. Shirley is survived by her three children, Cindy (Daniel) Wine of White Lake, Michigan, Pamela Wagner of North Canton and William (Debbie) Thorne of Ocala, Florida. Shirley was a loving grandmother to Amber (Luke) Hamilton, Ashlee, Amanda and Alexis Thorne, Danae Means, Darin (Vanessa), Derek (Lindsay) and Dustin (Corrie) Wine, Tara (Steve) Nichols, Glenn Travis (Bradley) and Troy Wagner. She was a loving great-grandmother to Eleanor Jayne Hamilton, Caleb, Callie and Carlie Means, Logan and Dane Wine, Davis Wine and Todd Forrest Nichols. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Crandall Medical Center who cared for Shirley: your love and compassion were evident and greatly appreciated. Please know that you made a difference to her as well as the family. Thanks also goes to Harbor Light Hospice for their assistance in the transition. They would also like to thank many who faithfully sent cards and said prayers for Shirley in her final years. Your faithfulness was a blessing.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial. In light of the current pandemic situation, a private service is scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020. The service will be led by Rev. Daniel Wine.

The private burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Shirley Thorne Fund at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University, 800 Martinsburg Road, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.

