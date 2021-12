YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry L. Cracraft, 74, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Assumption Village in North Lima.

She was born February 20, 1947 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Doris Cunningham Codner and the late Elmer Dillow.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherry L. Cracraft, please visit our floral store.