SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood.

Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards. She loved the water, boating and fishing.

Survivors include her children, Veronica Myers of Leetonia and Glenda Collins of Marion, Ohio; siblings, Harlen, Dennis, George, Patsy and Thurza; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Shelba was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Petterson; siblings, Thomas, Sandy, Wendy and Gordon and one grandchild.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

