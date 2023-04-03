SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Sue McCartney Clay was born in Salem, Ohio on August 12, 1943, as the first of three sisters from John and Olga McCartney. She passed away Thursday, March 30.

She attended Greenford High School where she met her lifelong husband and soulmate, Roger Clay. They became married and have one child, Roger Clay, Jr.

The three of them moved to Los Angeles, California in 1969 and both parents worked hard for many formative years to survive in the big city and provide the best family environment and schooling for their son.

Sharon was a car rental executive during that period of time.

Upon retirement, she and her husband relocated to Maui, Hawaii to be with their son for 12 years. They returned to Salem in 2009 to complete their circle of life.

Sharon was a very strong woman throughout her lifetime and was able to excel in the professional world while being a wife, mother and caretaker for her husband throughout. She was the smallest, mightiest woman you would have ever had the pleasure to meet, if you did not.

She is survived by her son, Roger Clay, Jr. and two sisters, Brenda Lesko and Ginger Hendricks, along with their families.

No services will be held. Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

